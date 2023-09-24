Victor Boniface’s fine start to life in the Bundesliga continued as Bayer Leverkusen kept the heat on leaders Bayern Munich with a resounding 4-1 win over Heidenheim on Sunday.

Boniface, who joined Leverkusen from Belgian side Union St Gilloise in July, has impressed in Germany, going into this game with six goals in as many outings in all competitions.

The 22-year-old from Nigeria is proving to be a shrewd acquisition at 20.5million euros, with his opening goal on Sunday a perfect example of his skillset, collecting a pass from Exequiel Palacios and using his power and neat control to pivot past Heidenheim defender Siersleben and drill a crisp low shot beyond Kevin Mueller.

Newly-promoted Heidenheim, who picked up their first ever win in Germany’s top-flight last weekend against Werder Bremen, started to apply some pressure after the break and were rewarded when Eren Dinkci, the star of that win with two goals, collected Jan-Niklas Beste’s pass and found the bottom corner to level.

But Leverkusen were back in front barely five minutes later. The influential Palacios was again the architect, splitting the Heidenheim defence with a sublime pass from his own centre circle, allowing another summer signing, Jonas Hofmann, to finish first-time for his second league goal of the season.

