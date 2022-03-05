Bayer Leverkusen head to runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday with their forwards, in particular young Frenchman Moussa Diaby, in red-hot goalscoring form.

The 22-year-old has netted seven goals in his last five games, helping Leverkusen score 21 times in their past six league matches.

Bayern hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund and appear set to continue their total dominance of German football with a 10th straight league title.

