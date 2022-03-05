Bayer Leverkusen head to runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday with their forwards, in particular young Frenchman Moussa Diaby, in red-hot goalscoring form.
The 22-year-old has netted seven goals in his last five games, helping Leverkusen score 21 times in their past six league matches.
Bayern hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund and appear set to continue their total dominance of German football with a 10th straight league title.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us