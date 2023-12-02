Bayer Leverkusen welcome Borussia Dortmund on Sunday with the hosts sitting clear atop the Bundesliga table, having dropped just two of a possible 36 points to start the season.

Although only two points ahead of a Harry Kane-powered Bayern Munich, Leverkusen are already a whopping ten points in front of Dortmund, with only 12 matches played.

While many have credited manager Xabi Alonso for giving Leverkusen’s long-suffering fans hope of adding to a sparse trophy cabinet, a shrewd summer recruitment drive has also set them up for success.

Using the proceeds of Moussa Diaby’s sale to Aston Villa, Leverkusen brought in striker Victor Boniface, winger Jonas Hofmann, midfielder Granit Xhaka, while Alex Grimaldo joined from Benfica on a free.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...