Bayer Leverkusen are poised to spend some of the money from Kai Havertz’s transfer to Chelsea with Czech centre-forward Patrik Schick reportedly undergoing a medical at the Bundesliga club on Tuesday.

After also selling striker Kevin Volland to Monaco last week, Leverkusen, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season, are set to sign Schick, 24, from Roma on a five-year contract.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta