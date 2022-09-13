Atletico Madrid slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday thanks to late goals from Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby.

The Spanish side were left reeling after Leverkusen struck twice in the last six minutes to claim only their second win of the season and leapfrog Atletico into second in Group B.

Andrich had an early chance to give luckless Leverkusen the lead, smashing the ball over the bar from close range after just seven minutes.

Click here for full story.