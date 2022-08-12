Levski Sofia coach Stanimir Stoilov rued his team’s missed chances as the Bulgarian side were dumped out of the UEFA Europa Conference League by Maltese Premier League side Ħamrun Spartans.

The Bulgarian team, who were hosting the second leg after winning 1-0 at Ta Qali last week, had 19 total attempts with eight shots on target against Ħamrun’s four.

Levski were buoyed by their strong showings against PAOK, of Greece, in the second round and were expected to make it into the play-offs.

However, they could make their pressure count on home soil despite looking to have wrapped up qualification when they levelled terms deep into stoppage time through a bullet header by Tsunami.

