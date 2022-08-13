Levski Sofia have filed a complaint to UEFA against the result of their Conference League defeat to Ħamrun Spartans after the referee failed to spot a Maltese player's infringement before scoring a crucial goal.

The Bulgarian side wants the game replayed in a bid to overturn the shock defeat to Ħamrun who went on to win the game on penalties and make history by becoming the first Maltese side to progress to the play-off round of a UEFA club competition.

Levski Sofia protested that the referee had failed to spot Ryan Camenzuli had run beyond the halfway line before play resumed before the kick-off, minutes before the Spartans player managed to score the all-important goal that sent the tie into extra-time and then penalties.

According to the laws of the game, for every kick-off, all players except the player taking the kick-off must stand in their own half of the field of play.

The Bulgarian side is urging UEFA to follow its rules and order the match to be replayed since a technical error has been committed by Kovacs.

Sources told Times of Malta that Levski Sofia officials were unaware of the incident after the match and only discovered the incident on Friday.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Levski said “the necessary evidence has been presented with regards to a gross violation of the rules by the referee and his assistants, which affected the outcome of the match.”

It is understood that when the Bulgarian side lodged the complaint, the UEFA referee observer contacted the Romanian referee on Saturday, informing him about the incident.

However, it is understood that the case will unlikely go further than having referee Kovacs reprimanded for his mistake and in all probability, the result of the match will stand, particularly given the short time frame that exists before the play-off round is played next week.

Ħamrun Spartans will meet Partizan Belgrade in the first leg on Thursday, in the Serbian capital with the return leg in Malta on August 25.