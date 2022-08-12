Finally, the third qualifying round hurdle has been overcome as Ħamrun Spartans have become the first ever Maltese representative to qualify to the play-off round of a UEFA club competition.

An incredible achievement for Maltese football which had already witnessed history with three local clubs making it this far in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Ħamrun’s incredible journey in Europe will now see them take on Serbia’s giants, FK Partizan. 27-time domestic champions who made it as far the last 16 in the first edition of the Conference League before being eliminated by eventual finalists Feyenoord.

“This qualification has shown that Malta has its own talents and that we can compete against some of the best clubs in Europe,” Matthew Guillaumier told the Times of Malta.

