Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was named men’s player of the year on Thursday at FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards ceremony in Zurich.

The 32-year-old Lewandowski, top scorer in Europe and winner of the Champions League with Bayern, came out ahead of the other two nominees, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

England defender Lucy Bronze took the women’s award, seeing off the challenge of Wendie Renard and Pernille Harder.

