Bayern Munich gave Barcelona a brutal demonstration of how far their opponents have fallen by strolling to a 3-0 win in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in a rout at Camp Nou.

Without Lionel Messi for a first European campaign since 2003, Barca were outplayed by Bayern, who might have scored more but in the end settled for three thanks to Thomas Mueller’s deflected opener and Lewandowski’s double.

When Lewandowski made it two before the hour, the possibility of another humiliation in the mould of last year’s 8-2 defeat by the same opponents in Lisbon felt very real.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta