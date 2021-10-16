Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann backed Polish poacher Robert Lewandowski to win this year’s Ballon d’Or as the Bundesliga leaders prepare for a top-of-the-table clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

“Robert deserves to win it, because in my view he has been more unbelievably consistent than any other player,” said Nagelsmann of his star striker in an interview with Munich paper Abendzeitung.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta