Robert Lewandowski continued his strong start with Barcelona by scoring twice for the second game in a row as Jules Kounde made his debut in a 4-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday.

A typical poacher’s finish from the Poland star on 24 minutes set Barca on their way before teenage midfielder Pedri added a second on the stroke of half-time at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski struck again just past the hour to make it four goals in three matches since his trumpeted summer arrival from Bayern Munich, with Sergi Roberto netting late on.

Barca jumped up to second on seven points from three matches, two behind Real Betis. Real Madrid will attempt to maintain their perfect start to the season at Espanyol later on Sunday.

Xavi Hernandez handed Kounde his first start after the club was finally able to register the France defender they signed from Sevilla last month for a reported 50 million euros ($49.8 mn).

After a goalless draw on the opening weekend, Barca put four past Real Sociedad last time out, and the Catalans began in similar fashion with Lewandowski going close with an early header.

Lewandowski met an in-swinging delivery from Raphinha, his glancing effort striking the post and rebounding off Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip before tricking along the line to safety.

