Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table Friday with a 4-0 home win over Wolfsburg as goal-scorers Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Dayot Upamecano all celebrated milestones.

Mueller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance by opening the scoring with his 222nd league goal before defender Upamecano, signed from Leipzig for this season, headed in his first goal in the famous red Bayern shirt.

Leroy Sane then planted a shot into the left corner on the hour mark.

Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Mueller’s record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year from 1972, capped a gala night with Bayern’s fourth to claim the new record outright.

