Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona are aiming to find their spark on Saturday against Real Betis, with the Catalans limping towards the La Liga title.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table, closing in on their first league win since 2019, but have only one victory in their past four games.

Barcelona were beaten 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, with Lewandowski ending a run of four games without scoring, but his strike was not enough to help his team take anything home from Madrid.

The forward had a spectacular start to the season and is the division’s top goalscorer with 18 goals, but only has five in La Liga in 2023.

