Robert Lewandowski is in the running to retain his Best FIFA Men’s Player award after he was named Monday on an 11-man shortlist alongside Karim Benzema and Jorginho.
Perennial candidates Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature among the nominees, with Neymar, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe also up for a prize first awarded in 2017.
Erling Haaland, N’Golo Kante and Kevin De Bruyne complete the list of potential winners.
Four Barcelona players are included on the women’s best player shortlist - Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us