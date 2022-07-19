Robert Lewandowski will bring the ‘winning mentality’ Barcelona need according to new team-mate Andreas Christensen.

The Polish superstar has arrived in Miami to complete his move to the La Liga giants from Bayern Munich ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Lewandowski, 33, joins with Barcelona struggling on and off the pitch after seeing arch-rivals Real Madrid win the title and well documented financial problems causing problems behind the scenes.

But Danish international Christensen is adamant the striker, who scored 348 goals in eight seasons in the Bundesliga, will light up Spanish football following his move.

“It’s been easy for him to integrate into the squad,” the defender told AFP ahead of a Barca training session in south Florida which was attended by around 1,000 fans.

