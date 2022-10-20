Robert Lewandowski struck twice as a hurting Barcelona flexed their muscles to thrash Villarreal 3-0 and stay three points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Thursday.

After Sunday’s Clasico defeat and virtual elimination from the Champions League, the Catalans and coach Xavi Hernandez were desperate to prove a point at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski, the top scorer in La Liga, extended his domestic tally to 11 goals and his brace, along with Ansu Fati’s strike, came in an eight-minute blitz near the end of the first half which effectively killed the game.

