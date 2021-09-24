Robert Lewandowski has hinted he could finish his career at Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga leaders prepare for Friday’s away match at bottom side Greuther Fuerth.

Lewandowski won Europe’s “Golden Shoe” on Tuesday as top scorer in European football after he scored a Bundesliga record 41 goals in 29 games last season.

The Poland forward is already the German league’s joint top-scorer this season alongside Dortmund star striker Erling Braut Haaland with seven goals in five league games.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski has a Bayern contract until June 2023 and despite having often been linked to a move to Real Madrid in the past, he told reporters that he “doesn’t need to prove myself in another league”.

