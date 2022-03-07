Bayern Munich’s Polish international striker Robert Lewandowski has cut ties with sponsor Huawei amid claims the Chinese tech giant has been helping Russia secure their network against cyber attacks following the invasion of Ukraine.

“We have taken the decision today to end the marketing cooperation between Robert Lewandowski and the Huawei brand,” the footballer’s agent Tomasz Zawislak said in a statement to AFP, without specifying the reason for the break.

“Therefore the implementation of all promotional services has been suspended on our part,” Zawislak added.

