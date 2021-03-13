Bayern Munich romped to a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday as Robert Lewandowski claimed another goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga and hit the woodwork three times in a dynamic display.

Bayern dominated their final fixture before hosting Lazio in the Champions League last 16, second leg, on Wednesday holding a 4-1 lead.

Goals by Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry put Bayern 2-0 up in Bremen before Lewandowski claimed his 32nd league goal this season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.