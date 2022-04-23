Star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland go head-to-head for what could be the last time in the Bundesliga in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

A home win over second-placed Dortmund at Munich’s Allianz Arena will secure a tenth straight Bundesliga title for Bayern with three games left.

Lewandowski can also lift the Bundesliga trophy for the tenth time – in each of his eight seasons at Bayern, plus twice with former club Dortmund, whom he left 6 in 2014.

