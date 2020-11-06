The Bundesliga’s top striker Robert Lewandowski goes head-to-head with Erling Braut Haaland on Saturday when league leaders Bayern Munich travel to second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Germany’s top clubs are both on 15 points with Bayern top due to their vastly superior goal difference.

The European champions have won all three of the club’s most recent meetings, but Dortmund have won two of their last three home games against Bayern.

“Bayern will have respect,” former Dortmund captain Sebastian Kehl said in the build-up.

Lewandowski, 32, has banged in 10 goals in his five league games for Bayern, while Dortmund’s Haaland, 20, has scored five times.

Ahead of the top-of-the-table clash, Bayern and Dortmund both rested their star strikers last weekend.

The pair warmed-up by each scoring two goals for their respective clubs in midweek Champions League away wins.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta