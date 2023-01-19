Barcelona romped to a 5-0 win over minnows Ceuta to reach the Spanish Cup quarter-finals on Thursday, riding the wave after winning their first trophy of the season last week.

The Catalans lifted the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh with a convincing triumph over Real Madrid, and after initially struggling to break down Ceuta’s defence, eventually the goals arrived.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice, while Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie also netted for Barcelona, who have won the Spanish Cup a record 31 times.

