Either Robert Lewandowski or Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss out on the chance to play at the 2022 World Cup when Poland and Sweden clash in Tuesday’s play-off.

The winners in Chorzow will go into Friday’s draw for the World Cup group stage.

It could be the final chance to play at a World Cup for Swedish striker Ibrahimovic, who will be 41, and Poland’s Lewandowski, who will be 34, when the finals kick off in Qatar this November.

“A World Cup without Zlatan is not a World Cup,” said Ibrahimovic.

The veteran has endured an injury-blighted season and last played a full 90 minutes for his club AC Milan in January.

