Thomas Mueller admits Robert Lewandowski’s knee injury could not have come at a worse time for Bayern Munich ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga showdown at RB Leipzig and their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Poland striker was sidelined for four weeks after damaging ligaments in his right knee last Sunday during a World Cup qualifier.

Bayern lead second-placed Leipzig by four points in their bid for a ninth straight Bundesliga title.

“Injury to ‘Lewy’ is bitter news for us. It’s the worst possible time,” said Bayern forward Mueller.

