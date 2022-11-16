Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been given three-match ban in La Liga for showing “disrespect” towards a referee, which he will serve when Spanish domestic football resumes after the World Cup.

The Polish striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna on November 8 and made a gesture, touching his nose as he left the pitch, which was considered disrespectful to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

In addition to the automatic one-match suspension, a further two matches were imposed on the striker for showing “an attitude of contempt or disrespect” towards the official, the Spanish FA said in a document on Wednesday.

