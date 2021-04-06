Holders Bayern Munich, who already have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined, could also be without winger Serge Gnabry when they face Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday’s repeat of the 2020 Champions League final.

“Serge has a sore throat and will probably be out as well,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday ahead of the quarter-final, first leg at home with the return in Paris next Tuesday.

Gnabry’s illness could leave Bayern without two key forwards against PSG.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta