Robert Lewandowski is a doubt for Barcelona’s Clasico Copa del Rey semi-final first leg clash with Real Madrid after the club confirmed he had a hamstring strain on Monday.

“Lewandowski has a strain in his left hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence.

Barcelona face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg of the cup tie, already without injured duo Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.

Polish striker Lewandowski, 34, is the team’s top scorer with 25 goals across all competitions this season after joining from Bayern Munich last summer.

