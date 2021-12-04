Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 3-2 win at second-placed Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland scored Dortmund’s goals at Signal Iduna Park, but Lewandowski netted and converted the winning penalty, either side of a Kingsley Coman goal.

Dortmund coach Marco Rose was shown a red card for arguing with the referee after a Mats Hummels handball led to Lewandowski converting the key spot-kick 12 minutes from time.

This is Bayern’s seventh straight win over Dortmund, including five Bundesliga victories and two German Super Cup triumphs.

Dortmund forged ahead in the fifth minute when Brandt, who was later stretchered off after a clash of heads, slammed in a superb shot.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta