Robert Lewandowski can reach another milestone Saturday in his quest to better Gerd Mueller’s all-time record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season.

The Bayern Munich striker bagged a hat-trick in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Dortmund in Germany’s ‘Klassiker’ to leave him on 31 league goals this campaign.

The result keeps the champions two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

With 10 league games left, Lewandowski is nine goals short of Mueller’s stunning record set in 1971/72, which many assumed would never be bettered.

At Werder Bremen on Saturday, Lewandowski needs just one more to equal Klaus Fischer’s tally of 268 Bundesliga goals.

Only Bayern legend Mueller scored more in Germany’s top-flight with 365 in 427 league games.

