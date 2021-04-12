Bayern Munich’s top-scorer Robert Lewandowski returned to training on Monday after a knee injury, but the club him ruled out of their Champions League quarter-final at Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern said Lewandowski “is not available” for Tuesday’s second-leg in Paris. The holders need to overturn a 3-2 defeat after PSG striker Kylian Mbappe scored twice in Munich during last week’s first leg.
