Robert Lewandowski marked his first Champions League game for Barcelona with a hat-trick as Xavi Hernandez’s side thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barca, who failed to get past the group stage last season, also saw Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres score in an accomplished display.

Lewandowski has now scored eight goals in just five appearances for his new team in all competitions.

“Having him here with us is a gift,” Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto told Movistar.

“He’s going to give us a lot. He’s scored a lot of goals. He’s a great professional, a great person.”

There will be tougher tests to come for the five-time European champions with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan also in Group C.

