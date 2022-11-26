Robert Lewandowski is still Poland’s penalty-taker despite missing in their World Cup opener and is primed to break his tournament duck, coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said on Friday.

The Barcelona predator has plundered 76 goals for his country, but none have come at a World Cup and he had a tame penalty saved in Poland’s 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday.

That put pressure on Poland to beat Saudi Arabia — who stunned Argentina 2-1 in the opening round of games — on Saturday if they are to progress to the last 16 in Qatar.

