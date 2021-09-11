Robert Lewandowski chalked up his sixth goal in just four Bundesliga games as Bayern Munich swept aside RB Leipzig 4-1 on Saturday to go second in the table behind early leaders Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty before 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane added quick-fire goals just after the break in front of 34,000 fans at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena.

The hosts clawed back a stunning goal when midfielder Konrad Laimer hit the top corner before Lewandowski’s replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern’s late fourth.

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who quit Leipzig after two years to take charge in Munich this season, said the result flattered his side, who face Barcelona away on Tuesday in the Champions League.

