Robert Lewandowski scored a magnificent overhead kick in the snow as Bayern Munich won 2-1 at Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Tuesday, even with five of their players in quarantine.

Lewandowski put Bayern ahead with a superbly-timed bicycle kick to score for a ninth consecutive Champions League appearance.

With Bayern already through to the last 16 as Group E winners, Kingsley Coman doubled the visitors’ lead before Denys Garmash scored the hosts’ first goal in the competition this season.

Bayern had Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance in quarantine as COVID-19 contact cases.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta