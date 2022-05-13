Robert Lewandowski has opened the door to a high-profile transfer after telling Bayern Munich that he will not be extending his contract beyond June 2023 when it expires, German media reported on Friday.

The 33-year-old Poland international forward has scored 343 goals for Bayern and twice picked up FIFA’s Player of the Year Award since joining from Dortmund in 2014.

“Goal machine Robert Lewandowski will leave the club no later than the summer of 2023,” claimed the daily Sport Bild.

