Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have extended the contract of back-up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting by two more years, it was announced Friday.

The veteran 32-year-old Cameroon striker, understudy to this season’s Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski, was out of contract this month but has signed a new deal until 2023.

Choupo-Moting scored nine goals in 32 matches for Bayern last season in all competitions and helped the Bavarian giants win a ninth straight Bundesliga league title.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.