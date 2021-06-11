From training on a basic dirt pitch to earning his first top-scorer titles, Robert Lewandowski experienced highs and lows during his early years in Warsaw that made him the star he is today.

The Bayern Munich striker dubbed ‘LewanGOALski’ by fans is fresh from of breaking Gerd Mueller’s decades-long German league record by scoring his 41st Bundesliga goal of the season in the final moments of the past campaign.

