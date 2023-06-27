Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi on Tuesday said he was taking a break from performing, after struggling to finish his set at the Glastonbury festival.

The crowd at the event on Saturday stepped in to sing the lyrics to his final songs after Capaldi, 26, suffered vocal problems.

Glastonbury was meant to be his comeback after he cancelled three weeks of shows due to the mental and physical effects of touring.

He has previously spoken of his difficulties coping with fame and suffering panic attacks, while he has also been diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome.

In an Instagram post, Capaldi thanked the crowd for helping him out and said he would be taking “a break from touring for the foreseeable future”.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out,” he added.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

He added: “I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Tourette’s is a neurological condition that causes a person to make involuntary sounds or movements called tics. Stress and anxiety are common triggers.

Capaldi revealed last September that it causes his shoulders to twitch, winning plaudits for his honesty by raising awareness of the issue.

The award-winning singer-songwriter, is best known for his 2019 hit Someone You Loved, which was a number one in the UK and United States.

But despite the best-selling single and a best-selling album, he has spoken of having imposter syndrome caused by anxiety.