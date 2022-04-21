Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are committing millions of pounds to one of the bids vying to become the new owners of Chelsea reports in British media said.

Sky News reported the full line-up of investors backing the takeover offer for the club being spearheaded by Sir Martin Broughton, the former Liverpool and British Airways chairman - the most prominent of whom are the seven-times Formula 1 world champion and the former women’s world tennis No 1.

Sources close to the group said that Hamilton and Williams - the highest-profile members of any of the three remaining consortia - had pledged an estimated £10m each to the bid.

Both Hamilton, who will compete for Mercedes at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend, and Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slams including seven Wimbledon titles, have become established investors in their own right in recent years.

Serena Ventures, the tennis star’s venture capital fund, this week announced an investment in Opensponsorship, a British-based sports technology start-up, while Hamilton has backed a range of early-stage companies such as Zapp, the London-based rapid grocery delivery app.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta