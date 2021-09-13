Lewis Hamilton told SkySports News that he was grateful to be alive following his extraordinary crash with Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Verstappen collided for the second time in five races in Monza following another tantalising chapter of Formula 1’s best championship battle of recent memory.

On lap 26 of 53, Verstappen approached the Variante Del Rettifilo at 225mph as Hamilton exited the pit-lane.

Verstappen attempted to squeeze past Hamilton at the right-left chicane, but ran off the track and onto the kerbs.

