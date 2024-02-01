Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes and join Ferrari from the 2025 Formula 1 season, SkySports News reported on Thursday

Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes is due to expire next year but he will depart the team after this season and replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion is the most successful driver in F1 history with 103 wins and 104 pole positions.

Hamilton, who has not won a race since December 2021, won his first title with McLaren in 2008 and last drove a McLaren car, in Malta, in December 2012 before he joined Mercedes in 2013, winning another six titles.

Ferrari have now won an F1 drivers' championship since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, a year before Hamilton's first.

Hamilton was linked to Ferrari for this year but signed a new two-year contract last summer, along with Mercedes team-mate George Russell, to stay until the end of 2025.

Sky Sports News reported that Mercedes employees in Brackley will be made aware of the news on Thursday before an official announcement.

Speculation on Hamilton’s potential move to Ferrari were given further credibility by the fact that the Italian Formula One team have yet to confirm Sainz’s place at Ferrari beyond the 2024 season. It is believed that Carlos Sainz will join new F1 team Audi in 2025.

A new contract for the other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, was announced a few weeks ago.