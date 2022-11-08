Brazil named Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton an honorary citizen Monday, feting the British seven-time champion with a ceremony in Congress.

Hamilton, 37, has a close relationship with Brazil, home of his boyhood idol, the late champion Ayrton Senna, and scene of his first Formula One title in 2008.

Wearing an electric-blue suit, Hamilton received a certificate and a medal in the green and yellow of the Brazilian flag from the speaker of the lower house of Congress, Arthur Lira.

“Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, British by birth but Brazilian at heart,” Lira said to loud cheers.

Hamilton, who said he was honored, spoke emotionally of Senna, a three-time F1 champion (1988, 1990, 1991) who died in an accident at the San Marino Gran Prix in 1994.

