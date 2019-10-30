Lewis Hamilton has said that he turned down a role in the Top Gun sequel because filming clashed with his racing commitments.

The five-time F1 world champion, 34, was offered a part alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, due out next year.

It would have been the British racing star’s biggest role yet, after cameo appearances in Cars and Zoolander 2.

He told ESPN: “I was trying to get in Top Gun because I’m a massive fan of Top Gun, but I didn’t have time to do any filming.

“But I had an opportunity to do it and I couldn’t do it.”

Hamilton said he had hired a Hollywood agent to look into further parts, and that he had sent out a number of audition tapes in recent years.