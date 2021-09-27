AFP Sport’s pick of Lewis Hamilton’s six best wins after the seven-time champion hit a century of victories at the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday.

#1: Canadian GP, 2007

The then 22-year-old Hamilton set a record with podium places in his first nine Formula one races.

He started with a third and then four second places.

In Montreal, Hamilton beat McLaren team-mate and reigning champion Fernando Alonso to pole and then controlled a race disrupted by four safety car interruptions to win.

It was a breakthrough in more than one sense as Hamilton became Formula One’s first Black winner.

“This is history,” he said after the race.

