Forward Lexine Farrugia has taken the Italian U-19’s league by storm after scoring for Sampdoria U-19’s for the fifth game in a row.

The former Birkirkara and Raiders Lija player scored two impressive goals in last weekend’s four-goal draw against league leaders Roma, in the Italian capital.

Since making her debut in November, Farrugia scored against Hellas Verona (twice), Juventus, Inter, San Marino (brace) and Roma (brace).

