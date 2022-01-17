Lexus has showcased a pair of off-road-ready concepts at the Tokyo Auto Show.

The first, called the NX PHEV Offroad, is a concept based on the NX 450h+, meaning that it uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor and battery. However, it has also been given lifted suspension and all-terrain tyres to help it tackle more difficult terrains. On top of this, a bronze and matt black paint finish ensures it stands out against the regular NX.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com