Does a sportier-focused powertrain make sense in the Lexus RX? Ted Welford tries it out in California to find out.

These days – in Europe at least – it’s hybrids that dominate the proceedings at Lexus. With the exception of a couple of niche sports cars (the RC F and LC) and a new electric crossover, all of its cars are powered by a hybrid system.

These have largely been designed with efficiency and refinement in mind, and most certainly not sportiness. But Lexus is now aiming to change that with the introduction of the new RX 500h – the most powerful version of this SUV to date. But is this sporty focus at odds with an SUV that’s largely been all about comfort for as long as it’s existed? Let’s get behind the wheel to find out.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com