LGBTI+ Gozo is offering free counselling services at its Qawsalla Hub in Triq Enrico Mizzi, Victoria for anyone in Gozo who needs any sort of help concerning their sexuality or identity.

In a statement on Friday, the organisation spoke on the need to continue shedding light on hate speech directed at the LGBTQIA+ community within the Maltese and Gozitan context.

“It is important for us to recognise any form of hate speech, even if it is not directly aimed at us, and tackle it properly. As history has shown us many times in the past, hate speech is harmful because it can encourage more dangerous behaviours such as discrimination, hostility and violence,” it said.

Whenever one suspected hate speech, it said, one should:

Pause and fact check;

React and challenge;

Report; and

Educate.

The organisation said it was committed to protect the Gozitan queer community and promote its inclusivity within the general community.

It invited everyone to celebrate the second annual Gozo pride with on Saturday by visiting its booths at the Pride Village in Villa Rundle from 10am.

Several organisations will be spreading information and distributing merchandise.

A Pride March will start at 5pm in front of the Arcadia shopping centre, followed by a concert at it-Tokk.

People wishing to make use of the organisation’s counselling service can send an email here or contact the hotline number 9935 6622 (also available on Whatsapp). Anonymity will be respected.