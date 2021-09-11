A Gozo-based organisation campaigning for equal rights for LGBTIQ people has opened a new community service hub in Victoria.

The Qawsalla (Rainbow) Hub by LGBTI+ Gozo is located on Triq Enrico Mizzi and was inaugurated on Saturday morning.

It was directly funded by the Gozo Ministry and will make it easier for people to access counselling, queer-friendly training and other services provided by the NGO, such as monthly youth hubs and book clubs.

LGBTI+ Gozo announced the new hub in a statement on Saturday morning in which they thanked the ministry for its support.

The hub’s inauguration coincides with Pride Week celebrations, which are taking place this week. To mark the occasion, an 18-metre long pride flag is being toured around six towns and villages in Malta and Gozo.

Various government buildings as well as the Nationalist Party’s headquarters have been lit up in rainbow colours to mark Pride Week.

Anyone seeking information about LGBTI+ Gozo services can call 99356622.